Nani does not want to call HIT 3 a ‘pan-Indian’ film like Pushpa or RRR: ‘I don’t want to get into that space'

Telugu star Nani is busy promoting his upcoming release HIT 3. The actor spoke with paparazzo account Varinder Chawla in an interview about the rise of pan-Indian films and clarified that he does not look at HIT 3 as one. Nani then sighted films like Baahubali and Pushpa which are staged in a big way and are awaited by the viewers. (Also read: Nani's warm gesture to a fan pitching a film script at HIT 3 event wins hearts. Watch) Nani talked about why he does not see HIT 3 as a pan Indian film.(Instagram/X)

What Nani said about HIT 3

Speaking about pan-Indian films, Nani said, “I do not look at this as a pan-India film. But a pan-Indian films are I think what we have seen before- KGF, Baahubali, RRR, Pushpa, films which are anticipated eagerly across the country. They do stage it like that. Of course, pan-India is a word termed by media. But I don't want to get into that space. Right now I am trying to release my film here and make sure that whoever is watching my film… there's a lot of interest for HIT. So whoever wants to watch the film will have a quality product with a nice dubbing, in a nearby theatre, it should be available.”

Nani said that he is trying to make sure that the dubbing works in sync, where the audiences can connect with the film without having to face any problem.

About the film

HIT 3 tells the story of a ruthless cop called Arjun Sarkar who goes on a rampage to save a 9-month-old baby. The film is a follow-up to Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case (2020) with Vishwak Sen and HIT: The Second Case (2022) with Adivi Sesh.

Srinidhi Shetty of KGF-fame plays his love interest. Produced by Nani’s sister Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema in association with his own Unanimous Productions, the film is slated for release on May 1.