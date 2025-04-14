HIT 3 trailer: Nani saws off heads, goes on rampage as ruthless cop saving a baby. Watch

HIT 3 trailer: Sailesh Kolanu released the trailer of HIT 3, aka HIT: The Third Case, on Monday. Starring Nani in the lead role, it tells the story of a ruthless cop called Arjun Sarkar who goes on a rampage to save a 9-month-old baby. (Also Read: Sailesh Kolanu lashes out at leaks about Tamil star's cameo in Nani's HIT 3: ‘You're stealing from the audience’) HIT 3 trailer: Nani plays a fierce cop called Arjun Sarkar in Sailesh Kolanu's film.

Nani’s HIT 3 trailer released

The 3-minute trailer begins with Nani’s cop character, Arjun Sarkar, stating that there are only two ways a criminal should be allowed to live on this Earth—either in a 10-foot cell or a 6-foot grave. We are soon shown that the third case revolves around the abduction of a 9-month-old baby and a grieving mother begging for it to be rescued. Arjun soon goes on a manhunt to rescue the baby, sawing heads and breaking bones along the way. He even references his career when a foe says, “You can’t survive here.” He hits back, “I’ve heard that since the beginning of my career.”

About HIT 3

HIT: The Third Case is a follow-up to Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case (2020) with Vishwak Sen and HIT: The Second Case (2022) with Adivi Sesh. Srinidhi Shetty of KGF-fame plays his love interest. Produced by Nani’s sister Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema in association with his own Unanimous Productions, the film is slated for release on May 1. Much like his previous films in the instalment, which also dealt with mysterious cases, this is set in the Telugu states, Visakhapatnam to be specific. It is rumoured that Karthi will play a cameo in HIT 3 and lead the next film.

Nani’s reinvention from the Natural Star

For most of his career, Nani has made family-friendly movies that earned him the Natural Star moniker. However, with HIT 3, Nani seems to be looking for a reinvention that will involve him in more action roles and in films that are sure to have a bloodbath. His next film with director Srikanth Odela, The Paradise, also seems to hint toward a major reinvention. Some of his previous films also pushed him down the path, with Dasara and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram being received well.