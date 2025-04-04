Menu Explore
Sailesh Kolanu lashes out at leaks about Tamil star's cameo in Nani's HIT 3: ‘You're stealing from the audience’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Apr 04, 2025 02:22 PM IST

Director Sailesh Kolanu indirectly confirmed rumours of a Tamil star playing a cameo in HIT 3 as true while lashing out at the leak.

Director Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT 3 or HIT: The Third Case will see Nani take over from Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh as a cop solving a new case. Recently, there was chatter on social media and in the media about a Tamil star’s cameo at the end of HIT 3, with him potentially being introduced as the next cop in the franchise's fourth film. Sailesh lashed out at the leaks and indirectly confirmed the news was indeed true. (Also Read: Nani's The Paradise team shuts down rumours of financial trouble; calls trolls ‘clowns, rabid dogs’)

Nani takes over as the next cop after Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh in Sailesh Kolanu's HIT franchise.

Sailesh Kolanu lashes out at HIT 3 leaks

Sailesh penned a long note on X (formerly Twitter) about the hard work that goes into making a film, writing, “For every single moment of excitement that is experienced in the cinemas by our audience, there is a story of a huge team working relentlessly for days and nights together, slogging beyond their physical capabilities. All for that moment of impact that we want to create in the auditorium. We take pride in that.”

He then called out the media for leaking details of the film’s ending, questioning the ‘ethics’ of those who did, “It’s sad to see the plight of the media scenario today, some of whom don’t think even for a second before leaking details about the kind of moments that are meant to be enjoyed while watching the movie in the theatres only. While the nature of job to report first is understandable, it boils down to the values and ethics of individual journalist and media houses to assess if it’s right or wrong to report the findings.”

Sailesh ended the note by claiming those who leaked the news had ‘stolen’ not just from the film’s team, but also from the audience, “There are moments in the history where journalists raised above their job description and chose not to report some events just because it’s not correct. I only wish these certain bunch of people had that kind of class. This kind of reporting is not just stealing a film crew’s hard work, it’s equivalent to stealing directly from the audience.”

About HIT 3

HIT 3 is the third instalment of the HIT universe, which Sailesh helms. HIT: The First Case was released in theatres in 2020, while HIT: The Second Case was released in 2022. Both films tell the story of cops dealing with a murder case. In HIT 3, Nani plays Arjun Sarkaar IPS, and Srinidhi Shetty plays his love interest, Mrudula.

