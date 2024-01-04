Saindhav director Sailesh Kolanu reacts to viral meme on Venkatesh's bullet shot from trailer: 'Theoritically possible'

The makers of Sailesh Kolanu’s Venkatesh, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Jeremiah and Ruhani Sharma starrer Saindhav released the film’s trailer on Wednesday. The video showed what the film would be like, with Venkatesh’s titular character going through both familial and massy moments. A memer made a funny video about a scene from the trailer. (Also Read: 5 Telugu films to clash at the box office this Sankranthi) Sailesh explained a scene from Saindhav's trailer starring Venkatesh

The scene

The 3-minute-36-second long trailer shows Venkatesh as a doting father looking to save his daughter. His scenes with his daughter and Shraddha’s character are shown in stark contrast to those with the goons. The trailer hints that the man can love and be violent equally. In a moment from the trailer, his character shoots into someone’s mouth and the bullet is shown exiting from the derriere.

The meme

Sharing the clip, a memer made fun of how instead of exiting from the man’s head, the bullet travelled through his body to exit from the other end. Sailesh shared the meme, stating that he found it funny and that he put in the scene because it was ‘theoretically possible,’ not to mention how it felt like the perfect massy moment.

Sailesh’s response

Explaining why he put in the scene, Sailesh wrote, “Generally, if you shoot someone in the mouth, the bullet should exit from the back of the head, but if you make the person sit in a specific angle and shove the barrel of the gun enough into the mouth and point the barrel down by about 80 degrees, the bullet now has access to most of your vital organs situated in the torso.”

He even referred to the diagram made by the memer, explaining how it takes skill to shoot this way. He even revealed that Venkatesh’s character Saiko is ‘specialised’ in this, writing, “Needs a lot of experience to get it that precise but it comes with practice. It’s Saiko’s specific skill set in the film :) Theoretically possible ani mass moment create chesesa :) (Created the mass moment because it's theoretically possible) But your video was damn funny brother :)”

Saindhav, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Arya in lead roles will hit screens on January 13 and clash with Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, Eagle and Naa Saami Ranga.

