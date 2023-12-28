Venkatesh at Venky 75 event: Had it not been for Chiranjeevi, I would have gone to the Himalayas

Venkatesh has been a part of the film industry for almost four decades now and a special event called Venky 75 was held in Hyderabad to celebrate his journey from Kaliyuga Pandavulu (1986) to Saindhav (2024). The event held at JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad saw Chiranjeevi as the chief guest with Nani, Vishwak Sen, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremaiah and others in attendance. “I have done so many films thanks to my fans and worked with directors like Raghavendra Rao, K Viswanath and Dasari Narayana Rao,” said Venkatesh at the event. (Also Read: Did you know Venkatesh has a spiritual side? Know all about it) Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh at the Venky75 event

‘The love hasn’t changed through the years’

Based on the characters Venkatesh played, the name by which fans called him, changed. “I was always encouraged to be a part of good films irrespective of successes or failures,” said Venkatesh, adding, “Which is why, at the beginning of my career, I had the moniker, Victory. Later it was Raja, then pelli kaani Prasad (unmarried Prasad). Then they called me peddoda (the elder one), Venky Mama. The monikers have changed but the love hasn’t. It’s what drives me to work hard.”

‘Chiranjeevi’s career inspired me to work’

Venkatesh surprisingly revealed that one time he wanted to leave the film industry and retire, But Chiranjeevi made a comeback with the much-hyped Khaidi No 150 (2017). “I would’ve gone to the Himalayas if not for Chiranjeevi,” he joked, adding, “Balakrishna and Nagarjuna also continued to inspire me with their work. My life would’ve been different if not for them.” Since 2017, Venkatesh has acted in successful films like Guru, F2: Fun and Frustration, Narappa and Drushyam 2.

About Saindhav

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Venkatesh’s 75th film Saindhav also stars Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Jeremiah, Ruhani Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. “My next film will release on January 13. I believe success is only possible through hard work, perseverance and persistence,” said Venkatesh. Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh even teased a multi-starrer at the event, when the former said, “I want to do a film with my brother Venky,” and the latter chipped in, “There will be a film with Chiranjeevi and it will be a hit, mark my words.”

