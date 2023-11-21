Venkatesh leaves students in splits, joins ‘just looking like a wow’ trend during film promotions

If there’s a trend that has taken over Instagram reels these days, it’s the audio of a saree seller going, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.” And it looks like stars are just as taken by it as us because while promoting one of his recent projects, Venkatesh jumped on the bandwagon. The actor addressed the students at CMR College in Hyderabad and said they were ‘just looking like a wow,’ leaving them in splits. A video of the interaction has surfaced online, with fans also finding it funny. (Also Read: Venkatesh Daggubati shares star-studded selfies with David Beckham and Viv Richards. See pics) Venkatesh shook a leg to a song from his latest film(X)

Venkatesh on Team India

During the promotions, the actor also told students that he’s absolutely proud of Team India’s performance, despite Australia winning the World Cup. He said, “I’d like to request you clap for our Indian team who gave us a fantastic World Cup. They lost one match but were absolutely fantastic. It was two months of the best cricket on show. We’re proud of Rohit, Virat, Bumrah and the whole Indian team. We’re going to win the next World Cup for sure.”

Venkatesh on Rana Naidu

When the students asked him about the season 2 of Rana Naidu, he said, “The elders of the family asked me why I made a show like that but youngsters like you are asking me when I’ll star in the second season. But this time around, I want to ensure we don’t offend anyone, so everyone can watch it. We have taken feedback into account.”

His upcoming film

Venkatesh’s 75th film Saindhav is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who previously directed films in the HIT franchise. The filmmakers recently released a number called Wrong Usage with music composed by Santosh Narayanan, vocals by Nakash Aziz and lyrics penned by Chandrabose. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his Telugu debut, apart from Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Baby Sara, and Jayaprakash. It will hit screens in all South Indian languages and Hindi on January 13, 2024.

