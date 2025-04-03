Nani's The Paradise team shuts down rumours of financial trouble; calls trolls ‘clowns, rabid dogs’

Director Srikanth Odela’s Nani-starrer The Paradise is ‘on the right track’, assured the film’s team after rumours of financial trouble. The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the film put out a strong-worded post calling trolls ‘clowns’ and ‘rabid dogs’ for spreading ‘baseless hate’ against the film. (Also Read: The Paradise glimpse: Nani sports profane tattoo and Dutch braids; fans ask ‘where's Mr Nice Guy’. Watch) Nani will soon star in Srikanth Odela's film The Paradise, a glimpse of which was recently released.

The Paradise team hits out at trolls

Recently, there was talk of The Paradise team facing financial difficulties, with some claiming that Nani does not have the market to shoulder a film of this magnitude.

The team busted rumours by writing on X, “To all (clown emoji)s out there, you feed on us... because we let you do so. #TheParadise is rising in all its glory. Rest assured, it is on the right track. And you all will witness it soon. Meanwhile, keep feeding on us as much as you can. Because...'Gajaraju nadiste..Gajji kukkalu arustayi..' (When the elephant walks rabid dogs bark)”

They also wrote that they’ve been ‘observing baseless hate’ against the film, claiming that The Paradise will be ‘one of the greatest films’ to be made in Tollywood. “As much as we are absorbing all the love, we are also observing all the baseless hate that is coming against us. We will take all the love and also the hate and convert all that into an ENERGY that will drive #TheParadise to be one of the greatest films to come out of TFI,” wrote the team.

They ended the note with, “To all of those tweeters/feeders - Get Well soon you (clown emoji)s :) And to all those who are rooting for us, all our departments are rigorously working in full swing to bring you all a new world. We will make a cinema we all will be proud of. Promise.”

About The Paradise

The Paradise is Srikanth and Nani’s second film together after the director’s 2023 debut film Dasara. A glimpse of the film was released in March. It saw Nani in a different avatar from his usual family-friendly self, sporting Dutch braids and a profane tattoo which loosely translates to ‘son of a b***h’. Produced by SLV Cinemas, the film will be released in theatres on March 26, 2026.