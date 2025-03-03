The Paradise glimpse: Nani sports profane tattoo and Dutch braids; fans ask ‘where's Mr Nice Guy’. Watch

The Paradise glimpse: Srikanth Odela and Nani are teaming up for the second time after Dasara for The Paradise. The film’s glimpse, titled ‘Raw Statement’, was released on Monday. Fans were surprised to see Nani in a dystopian-style film, a far cry from the family-friendly films he usually stars in. (Also Read: HIT The Third Case teaser: Nani unleashes violence to solve murder case, uncovering lies. Watch) The Paradise glimpse: Nani underwent a makeover for his next film.

The Paradise glimpse

The 1-minute-46-second long glimpse opens with a disclaimer about the ‘raw truth, raw language’ that is to follow. A voiceover describes how history has acknowledged the ‘parrots and pigeons’ of the world but now the crows. It also shows a community raised on ‘blood and not mother’s milk’.

The glimpse shows slums littered with dead bodies and crows flying above. While Nani’s face remains hidden, he sports Dutch braids, a belt emblazoned with the word ‘hero’ and a watch strapped to his shoe. He also sports a tattoo that translates to ‘son of a b***h’. A poster also revealed by the film’s team shows Nani shirtless, sporting nose rings and other jewellery, flanked by wings.

Internet reacts

People’s reactions on X (formerly Twitter), YouTube and Reddit ranged from shock at Nani’s look to others who were skeptical if the actor could pull it off. One Reddit user wrote, “We get it Nani, you're no more Mr. Nice Guy. Jokes aside, nice teaser and music. Just hope it isn't edgy for the sake of being edgy.” Another joked, “They said the L word. They said the L word!” referring to the tattoo.

One fan commented, “Cool teaser! Bro's donning the Na'vi-like hairstyle but 26th March 2026 aahhhh…” Another posted a candid picture of Nani holding a puppy, writing, “It's the same guy???” One excited fan wrote that they hope for more from The Paradise than Dasara, “This was so unexpected. I am hyped. Was kinda disappointed how Dasara turned out to be. Odela, you better f***ing cook.”

Some fans were also surprised to see the teaser dubbed not just in Tamil and Hindi but also in English and Spanish, with one fan adding, “Wasn't expecting 2 back-to-back Nani teasers with swear words in them.. what a makeover from MCA and Krishnarjuna Yuddham type movies,” referring to the HIT 3 glimpse.

About The Paradise

Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for The Paradise, while Avinash Kolla is the production designer, Navin Nooli is the editor, and GK Vishnu is the cinematographer. Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali versions of the glimpse will also be released. Produced by SLV Cinemas, the film will be released in theatres on March 26, 2026.

Since the 2020 film V, Nani has been trying to veer away from the softer roles he has always picked. His films Dasara and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram have seen him push the boundaries of what he usually does, but HIT: The Third Case and The Paradise seem to explore him as an actor in a more violent genre.