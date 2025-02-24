Menu Explore
HIT The Third Case teaser: Nani unleashes violence to solve murder case, uncovering lies. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Feb 24, 2025 12:49 PM IST

HIT The Third Case teaser: Nani will star as Arjun Sarkaar in the film. Watch the video here.

Actor Nani has unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film HIT The Third Case. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nani shared a post announcing the news. He also shared a poster featuring himself. (Also Read | Nani announces second chapter in the HIT franchise, to star Adivi Sesh)

Nani in a still from HIT The Third Case teaser.
Nani in a still from HIT The Third Case teaser.

HIT The Third Case teaser

In the poster, Nani is seen wearing a white suit. He held a machete in his blood-stained hands. Along with the poster, he wrote, "Today. Feb 24th. With love, I present you violence. HIT The Third Case. #HIT3Teaser #HIT3."

In the over one-minute-long teaser shared on YouTube, Nani is seen taking over a murder case. In the video, he beats up goons to uncover the truth behind several murders. Nani's character, Arjun Sarkaar, is seen fighting with a cane in Kashmir.

As he digs deep into the case, he says, "Everybody is performing murders using the same method, which means there is some motive."

In a segment, a woman's voice asks if he is really a police officer. Next, Arjun says, "People have believed this lie for too long. I will show you the original." The video ends with a fighting sequence, as Nani is seen drenched in blood.

About Hit: The Third Case, franchise

The crime thriller is set to release in theatres on May 1. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the upcoming film is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's HIT: The Second Case which released in 2022. HIT: The Third Case is produced by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions. The music has been composed by Mickey J Meyer.

It also stars Srinidhi Shetty of KGF franchise fame. The first film in the franchise, Hit: The First Case released in 2020 with Vishwak Sen in the lead. A Hindi remake of the movie of the same name, directed by Kolanu, was released in 2022 starring Rajkummar Rao.

Recently, Nani shared a new still of the film, reportedly set in Kashmir, on his official X page. "Merry Christmas to each one of you #HIT3," the actor captioned the poster in which he can be seen holding the reins of a black horse set against the backdrop of a snow-capped landscape.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Monday, February 24, 2025
