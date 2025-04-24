Nani's warm gesture to a fan pitching a film script at HIT 3 event wins hearts. Watch

Actor Nani attended the pre-release event of their upcoming film, HIT 3, with the cast and crew in Kochi. At the event, he was approached by a fan who shared a synopsis of his script and asked whether he would consider reading it. Nani called him up on stage and promised that he will definitely do so. (Also read: HIT 3 trailer: Nani saws off heads, goes on rampage as ruthless cop saving a baby. Watch) Nani encouraged a fan to show the script he wrote for him.

Nani meets eager fan

In a video that has surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), Nani was seen taking fan questions. A male fan asked him if he would read his script and give it a consideration in the future. The actor nodded and asked, "Do you have a synopsis?" He then requested the organisers to let the fan come up on stage and show it to him. The fan came on stage and gave him the printed version of the synopsis of the script, while also sharing the link to a short film he made earlier.

Nani stood beside him and said, "Today, on my way, I will read it. Or once I get on the flight, I will spend some time. I will watch the YouTube short also. This is my job. This is my responsibility - not for you, I'll do it for me." He then gave the fan a tight hug.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the moment, a fan commented, “Such a sweet gesture from the hero.” “The fan is so lucky!” said another user. “He is so humble and kind towards his fans, that is so special,” read another comment.

About HIT 3

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of HIT 3. The trailer of the film was released earlier this month, and showed that the third case revolves around the abduction of a 9-month-old baby and a grieving mother begging for it to be rescued.

HIT: The Third Case is a follow-up to Sailesh’s HIT: The First Case (2020) with Vishwak Sen and HIT: The Second Case (2022) with Adivi Sesh. Srinidhi Shetty of KGF-fame plays his love interest.

Produced by Nani’s sister Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema in association with his own Unanimous Productions, the film is slated for release on May 1.