Suriya’s Retro is not competition for HIT The Third Case, says Nani: 'It’s a party; we are both coming to celebrate'

Telugu actor Nani has always been one to push boundaries when it comes to his roles, and his latest flick, HIT The Third Case, is highly anticipated by fans. On a whirlwind press tour across South India for the film, Nani and his co-star Srinidhi Shetty made a pit stop in Chennai as well. Nani's HIT 3 and Suriya's Retro are releasing in theatres on May 1.

On his banner Wall Poster Cinema

Speaking to the media, Nani elaborated on why he named his production company Wall Poster Cinema. “Before the release of trailers and teasers, when I was growing up, we used to see wall posters and get excited to watch that film. I used to live behind Sathyam theatre (Hyderabad) and I used to see these posters every day - that’s how my love for cinema came about and I named my company as such,” explained the HIT 3 star, who was sporting a white shirt signed by fans in Chennai.

On HIT 3's ‘clash’ with Retro

As to whether he saw Suriya’s Retro that was also releasing on May 1 as competition, he replied, “I don’t think it’s a competition, it’s a party. We are both coming to celebrate our films with all of you. Retro will definitely be the first choice for the Tamil audience, and rightfully so. I hope you have a great experience watching Retro in theatres because I have huge respect for Suriya sir, and I love Karthik Subaraj’s work. I am sure they are going to create some magic. It’ll be awesome. A great weekend can have two films. After you all enjoy Retro, I am promising you a great experience with HIT 3. I want May 1 to be a day where movies releasing across the country do well and bring back the audience to theatres.”

On the Pahalgam attack

When asked about the recent Kashmir tragedy and how it related to his film HIT 3 as seen from the visuals, Nani said, “What happened recently in Kashmir was extremely heartbreaking. I still have a bit of an empty feeling, even though we’re all doing what needs to be done. But we can’t compare what is real to a movie.”

When asked about his favourite Tamil films, Nani stated, “One of my favourite films this decade was Meiyazhagan. It was an absolute beauty. Forget crying while watching, I was overwhelmed. It is magical cinema. It is something so personal - huge respect for Karthik and Arvind Swami. Loved what director Prem has done. I think of that film and become happy.”

Written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 3 also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, and Brahmaji. The film releases in theatres on May 1.