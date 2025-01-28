Kriti Sanon joins Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, watch intense first look video

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon is all set to star opposite South sensation Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's upcoming romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein. The film marks yet another collaboration between Dhanush and Aanand L Rai after the critically acclaimed Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. Kriti Sanon joins Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's directorial, Tere Ishk Mein.

Kriti's first look video from Tere Ishk Mein

On Tuesday, the makers of Tere Ishk Mein released an intense first-look video featuring Kriti Sanon. The video shows the actor walking through a riot with a bottle of kerosene in her hand, delivering a powerful monologue in Hindi:

"You love me, I know, but it isn’t necessary that I feel the same for you. You may raise the city to chaos in your frenzy, but it isn’t necessary that I, too, burn in pain. It may be inevitable that your anguish scares me, but it isn’t necessary that I succumb to fear. You may bow your head in temples and before idols, but it isn’t necessary that you will find salvation."

The clip ends with Mukti (Kriti) pouring kerosene on herself and lighting a cigarette, leaving viewers intrigued.

Internet reacts

The caption accompanying the video read, "Some souls are meant to collide. Some love stories are destined to burn brighter.❤️‍🔥 Welcoming Kriti Sanon to the #WorldOfRaanjhanaa as MUKTI in #TereIshkMein." Fans reacted enthusiastically to Kriti Sanon's inclusion in the cast. One comment read, "Dhanush and Kriti Sanon will blow everyone’s minds with this venture. Extremely excited." Another wrote, "Excited for this combination." A third added, "Kriti killed it."

Directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, the film boasts a soundtrack by the legendary A.R. Rahman and poetic lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Tere Ishk Mein is a spiritual successor to the world of Raanjhanaa, delving deeper into themes of unrequited love, longing, and emotional conflict. The film is set for a release in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.