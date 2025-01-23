Kriti Sanon reveals her ‘different’ workout routine for toned and fit body at 34: Watch inspiring gym video

Kriti Sanon is not just an incredible actor but also a true fitness enthusiast. Her toned and fit physique is a testament to her disciplined routine and unwavering dedication to a healthy lifestyle. Whether it's intense workouts, yoga sessions, or Pilates, Kriti ensures that fitness is a priority in her busy schedule. She often keeps her fans inspired and motivated by sharing glimpses of her workout routines and fitness journey through her Insta-diaries. (Also read: Kriti Sanon's easy 7-step morning skincare routine includes ice dunking, lots of sunscreen, skipping moisturiser) Discover Kriti Sanon's diverse fitness regimen for a toned physique.(Instagram/@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon's intense workout routine

In her latest Instagram video, Kriti shared a glimpse of her 'different' workout routine. She captioned it, "I don't like doing the same kinda workout every day… It's gotta be fun, it's gotta be challenging, and it's gotta be ‘different’." Let's check out her video and take some fitness notes.

Here are all the exercises she performed

Kriti Sanon's workout routine is a perfect blend of strength, endurance, and variety. Here's a breakdown of the exercises she performed:

1. Single-arm ring row: Kriti kicked things off with this exercise, focusing on back strength and stability. This move also helps improve grip strength and balance.

2. One-arm lat pulldown: Then she performs this exercise, perfect for building upper body strength, especially the lats, while also enhancing posture and shoulder mobility.

3. Cable chest press: Kriti incorporates this exercise to target her chest muscles while engaging her core, ensuring balanced muscle development and upper-body definition.

4. Dumbbell hip thrust: Kriti adds this powerful move to her routine to work on glutes and lower body strength, building power and hip stability.

5. Dumbbell Russian twist: For a strong and toned core, Kriti uses this rotational movement to enhance oblique strength and overall core stability.

6. Weighted decline crunch: Kriti finishes with this challenging move, intensifying ab training for a defined midsection, making it a staple in her fitness routine.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.