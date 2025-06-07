Dhanush's short hair and moustache look from Tere Ishk Mein set has fans going: ‘Is that you Hardik Pandya?’

Actor Dhanush and Aanand L Rai have reunited for another romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein. The actor's first look from the film showed him with a heavy beard and long hair. However, a new look from the set has now surfaced online, hinting that he may be playing an IAF officer, and fans can't keep calm. (Also Read: Tere Ishk Mein first look: Aanand L Rai announces new film with Dhanush, reveals title on Raanjhanaa's 10th anniversary) Dhanush's new look from Tere Ishk Mein excite fans.(Twitter)

Dhanush's new look from Tere Ishk Mein

An X user shared Dhanush’s photos from the Tere Ishk Mein set, which showed him with short hair and a moustache. He is seen wearing an Indian Air Force uniform with ‘Shankar’ on the name tag. Fans were quick to react to the pictures. While some thought he looked leaner and stronger, others were reminded of cricketer Hardik Pandya after seeing the look.

One of the comments read, “Looks like Hardik Pandya.” Another said, “Bro, that’s Hardik Pandya.” Another fan commented, “He looks kinda buff — or is it because of the suit he’s wearing? Nonetheless, looking great IMO.” Another wrote, “He looks good.”

The actor’s look is completely different from what was shown during the film’s announcement. The announcement video showed Dhanush sporting a grittier and more intense look, with shoulder-length hair and a heavy beard. The clip featured Dhanush running towards a wall with a Molotov cocktail in his hand while smoking. As he ran on a road at night, glass shattered around him. Towards the end of the clip, Dhanush was heard saying, “Pichli baar toh Kundan tha, maan gaya. Par iss baar Shankar ko kaise rokoge?” (Last time it was Kundan, who accepted his fate. But how will you stop Shankar this time?) — referring to his character from Raanjhanaa.

About Tere Ishk Mein

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film's story, dialogues, and screenplay have been penned by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. The film is produced by Himanshu. Aanand has roped in A.R. Rahman for music and Irshad Kamil for lyrics. Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role and is scheduled for release in 2026.