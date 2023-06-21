Tere Ishk Mein first look: Aanand L Rai announces new film with Dhanush, reveals title on Raanjhanaa's 10th anniversary

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai shared the first teaser and also announced the title of his upcoming film where he reunites with Dhanush. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Aanand shared that the film has been titled Tere Ishk Mein. He made the announcement as their film Raanjhanaa clocked 10 years of release. (Also Read | Dhanush looks almost unrecognisable at airport ahead of Captain Miller, internet reacts ‘Baba Ramdev is that you?’) Dhanush in a still from Tere Ishk Mein.

Tere Ishk Mein teaser

In the clip, an angry Dhanush runs towards a wall with a petrol bomb in his hand while smoking. As he runs on the road at night, glass shatters around him. Towards the end of the clip, Dhanush is heard saying, “Pichli baar toh Kundan tha, maan gaya. Par iss baar Shankar ko kaese rokoge (Last time it was Kundan, who accepted his fate. But how will you stop Shankar this time?” Kundan is the name of Dhanush's character from Raanjhanaa.

The clip ends with Dhanush throwing the bottle at the wall as a fire erupts, burning a chariot. He then walks away screaming. The actor is seen with long hair and a beard in the clip. He wears a grey T-shirt, shirt and denims. An instrumental version of AR Rahman's music from Raanjhanaa plays in the background.

More about Tere Ishk Mein teaser

In the film, which will release next year, Dhanush will play Shankar. The video was shared on YouTube by Aanand's banner Colour Yellow Productions. It wrote, "From Raanjhanaa to Atrangi Re, Aanand L Rai and Dhanush have come a long way and so has their admiration for each other's work. So here's bringing the iconic duo back to the big screen with #TereIshkMein on the 10th Anniversary of Raanjhanaa! #TereIshkMein in cinemas in 2024!

Directed by Aanand, the story, dialogues and screenplay are by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. The film has been produced by Himanshu. Aanand has roped in AR Rahman for music and Irshad Kamil for lyrics. The rest of the cast members are yet to be announced.

Aanand's note on Tere Ishk Mein

Sharing the video on Instagram, Aanand wrote, “Kuch kahaniyan kisi purane dost jaisi mil jaati hain! Jo haath nahin milaati, seedhe aake gale lag jaati hain…10 saal pehle ek aisi hi kahani mili thi humein... Kundan ki kahani (You come across some stories like old friends. They don't shake hands but give you a hug. 10 years ago, we had a similar story, Kundan's story).”

He also added, “Dost tha mera, par jee naa saka... uska mood nahi tha jeena ka! Ab 10 saal baad phir ek kissa aaya hai; Kundan aur ye ladka ek se hi hain, bus iska mood duniya phoonk dene ka hai! Sirf aapke liye…Tere Ishk Mein (He was my friend but couldn't live. He did have the mood to live. Now after 10 years, a similar incident has happened. He is similar to Kundan, just that he wants to destroy the world. Only for you, Tere Ishk Mein).”

Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa (2013) is a romantic drama film directed by Aanand and written by Himanshu. Apart from Dhanush, it stars Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Swara Bhasker. It marked the Hindi film debut for Dhanush. The film was released on June 21, 2013, while the Tamil version titled Ambikapathy was released a week later.

