'If you think you can destroy me, you are foolish': Kuberaa star Dhanush warns detractors

Dhanush’s upcoming film Kuberaa is set to release on June 20th and a grand audio launch took place in Chennai over the weekend. Speaking at the event, Dhanush seemed to give a reply to all those who had been trolling him and talking negatively about him. Dressed in a white dhoti and short and sporting a disarming smile, the National Award-winner didn’t mince words when he got up on stage to address the audience. Chennai: Actor Dhanush during the audio launch of his upcoming film 'Kuberaa', in Chennai, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_02_2025_000364B)(PTI)

Dhanush's clear message to haters

“You can spread as many rumours as you want about me; spread any negative news about me. Each time a movie of mine releases, there’s a negative campaign against me one-and-a-half months before that. But you won’t be able to do anything as my fans are my strong pillars of support. My fans have been with me for 23 years – they are my friends. If you think you can spread false rumours about me and try to destroy me, there’s no bigger foolishness than that. You can’t even move a brick,” he emphasised to his fans who replied with loud applause and whistles.

The Karnan star went to say, “No matter who you are, life turns out based on how you think. What should come to you will come to you and no one can take that away from you. Be happy. Happiness is a choice and it’s inside you. There has been a time when I struggled to get one meal a day and today, I am in a good place. But I am happy in whichever state I am because I’ve never looked for happiness outside. I’ve looked for happiness inside me. There’s nothing more important than peace and happiness in life. In spite of so many years and my ups and downs, you have all been with me throughout my journey and I feel blessed and grateful.”

What was it about?

Dhanush’s speech at the event went viral as many netizens felt he was throwing shade at Nayanthara who had put a post on her social media attacking the actor. The Tamil star, who has stopped giving media interviews, has been vocal at various events addressing issues that are linked to him.

Coming to Kuberaa, it is said to be made on a budget of ₹120 crore and is directed byTelugu director Sekhar Kammula. The movie also features Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sayaji Shinde, and has music by Devi Sri Prasad. Dhanush also did a little jig at the audio launch to the delight of his fans.

The Vada Chennai star surprised fans by giving them an update about the film. He said his movie – Vada Chennai 2 - with Vetri Maaran will go on floors in 2026. His ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth was also present at the audio launch with their kids, as was his sister and nephew, Pavish, whom Dhanush launched in his film, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, this year.