Kuberaa teaser: Dhanush and Nagarjuna promise an intense ride in Sekhar Kammula directorial. Watch

Kuberaa teaser: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna's next finally has a teaser. Fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the film ever since it was announced that the film will release in June. Now the makers have released a two minute-long teaser of the film on Sunday, titled ‘Trance of Kuberaa.’ Fans enthusiastically reacted to the teaser, with particular praise for the intense act of Dhanush. (Also read: Kuberaa first song Poyiraa Mama: Dhanush dances his heart out, lends his vocals to massy number. Watch) Dhanush and Nagarjuna impress with the first look teaser of Kuberaa.

Trance of Kuberaa

The teaser of Kuberaa was a two minute-long montage that gave viewers a dive into the dark and intense world of the film. Aided with Devi Sri Prasad's striking background score, the near wordless teaser saw Nagarjuna in the complex yet pivotal role of a man caught in the middle of a crisis.

Dhanush impressed with his look, dressed in torn clothing and looking shabby. He seems to plot revenge against some wrongdoing, while Rashmika's character is seen as someone who longs for more from her middle-class life. Jim Sarbh also popped up in the teaser, looking promising as a successful businessman.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram account, Rashmika said, "Can’t wait for you all to experience this journey we’ve poured so much love into! Welcome to the world of Kuberaa."

Fan reactions

Reacting to the teaser, a fan wrote: “Dhanush in every frame omg (fire emoticon)." A second fan commented, “Looks like another top performance loading from Dhanush!” A comment read, “Dhanush seems to have fully surrendered himself to a visionary director who knows his true potential.” A comment read, “ The teaser really looks promising. Can't wait to see what's in store.”

Earlier, the first song from the music album of the film titled Poyiraa Mama was released. Dhanush lends his voice to the Tamil and Telugu versions titled Poyivaa Nanba and Poyiraa Mama. The lyrical video showed Dhanush dancing his heart out.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 20 later this year.