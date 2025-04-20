Kuberaa first song Poyiraa Mama: Dhanush dances his heart out, lends his vocals to massy number. Watch

Kuberaa first song Poyiraa Mama: The first single from Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa, which stars actors Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna, titled Poyiraa Mama, is now out. Dhanush shared the track on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday. (Also Read: Dhanush busts out moves for Rowdy Baby at Prabhu Deva's concert; praises him for ‘evolution of dance’. Watch) Kuberaa first song Poyiraa Mama: Dhanush danced his heart out in song composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Poyiraa Mama from Kuberaa

The song marks the first release from the upcoming film, directed by Sekhar Kammula and featuring music by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP). Dhanush lends his voice to the Tamil and Telugu versions titled Poyivaa Nanba and Poyiraa Mama. Bhaskarabhatla wrote the lyrics for the Telugu version, while Viveka wrote for Tamil. Nakash Aziz sings the Hindi version, Jaake Aana Yaara. It is titled Hogi Baa Geleya in Kannada and Poyivaa Nanba in Malayalam. The lyrical video shows Dhanush dancing his heart out.

“Dhanush Magical Voice + Dance Steps Super.... Wow” commented one fan under the video. Another wrote, “DSP rock's once again... Fantastic lyrics and beautiful tune.. next level song abba.”

About Kuberaa

The film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. Nagarjuna plays a complex yet pivotal role in Kuberaa, adding another layer to the film's multi-dimensional storyline. Rashmika's character longs for more from her middle-class life, while Jim Sarbh plays the role of a successful businessman.

Dhanush's looks so far have created intrigue, including one that sees him like a beggar, dressed in torn clothing and looking shabby. The film, a socio-drama, is being shot in both Tamil and Telugu but nothing much is known about the story. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 20 later this year.

