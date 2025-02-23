Dhanush busts out moves for Rowdy Baby at Prabhu Deva's concert; praises him for ‘evolution of dance’. Watch

Actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva held the Vibe Live In Dance Concert in Chennai on February 22. Celebrities, including Dhanush, SJ Suryah, and Vadivelu, attended the concert on Saturday and even joined in impromptu for some of the performances. (Also Read: Tamil actor Srusti Dange walks out of Prabhu Deva's concert, calls out event team over ‘discrimination’: It truly hurts) Prabhu Deva and Dhanush danced to Rowdy Baby at a concert in Chennai.

Dhanush dances to Rowdy Baby

Prabhu, Jani Master, and Baba Bhaskar choreographed Dhanush’s hit song, Rowdy Baby, from the 2018 film Maari 2. So when Dhanush was called on stage at the concert, he was asked to join Prabhu for a performance of the show. The actor agreed, and videos shot by fans of the duo dancing to the song found their way online. One of the videos shows Dhanush hesitantly dancing at first before he starts having a ball.

Dhanush also spoke about Prabhu at the concert, saying, “There’s a clear difference between before and after Prabhu Deva; that’s what any dancer says. Isn’t it true? He made all of India take notice. He made small children dance and brought people to theatres with his moves…he is a legend who brought about the evolution of dance choreography. I am very happy to be here today.”

Other videos from the concert also show Prabhu interacting with Vadivelu, his long-time collaborator, as Petta Rap plays and director-actor SJ Suryah as he performs another number. Suryah even joins Prabhu for a dance when he gets off-stage as Vadivelu looks on.

Recent work

Dhanush was last seen in the 2024 films Captain Miller and Raayan, which he also directed. This year, he directed Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, which starred his nephew Pavish in his debut. Dhanush is directing another film, Idly Kadai, which stars him and Nithya Menen. He will soon be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera with Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh, apart from Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein with Kriti Sanon.