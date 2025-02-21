Tamil actor Srusti Dange walks out of Prabhu Deva's concert, calls out event team over ‘discrimination’: It truly hurts

Tamil actor Srushti Dange "walked out" of Prabhu Deva's concert, citing alleged false promises and a lack of respect from the event's creative team. Srushti took to her Instagram account on Thursday evening to share her disappointment, clarifying that she holds no issues with Prabhu Deva himself but was deeply hurt by how she was treated. (Also Read | Maharagni teaser: Kajol gets a hero's entry, beats up goons in South-style action-thriller with Prabhudeva) Srusti Dange shared a post on Instagram about Prabhu Deva's concert.

In a strongly worded note, Srushti stated that she was left with no choice but to withdraw from the event. "To all my amazing supporters who were expecting to see me at the Prabhu Deva concert, I am deeply saddened to share that I have decided to walk out of the show. This decision is not directed at Prabhu Deva sir in any way--I have been a huge fan of him and always will be. However, I cannot stand for discrimination and bias," she wrote.

Srushti, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, shared that she was denied her rights and added that despite spending years in the industry, she still "had to fight" for what she deserved.

"It truly hurts that even after being in the industry for so many years, you still have to fight for what you rightfully deserve. False promises and unfulfilled commitments are disappointing, and these were the major reasons behind my decision," she added.

Srushti also made it clear that she doesn't need an event to celebrate Prabhu Deva, and her admiration for him remains unchanged.

"I don't need an event to celebrate Prabhu Deva sir--we will always celebrate him, no matter what. But this could have been a cherished memory, and instead, it ended in disappointment," she further added.

Requesting fans not to misinterpret her statement as an apology but rather as an honest explanation of her decision, the actor shared, "This is not an apology to you all, but rather a heartfelt note to let you all know why I will not be a part of the show. Maybe next time, in a better and healthier, more respectful space, things will be different."

Prabhu Deva or any member of his team has yet to comment on the incident.