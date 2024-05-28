Maharagni teaser: Kajol gets a hero's entry, beats up goons in South-style action-thriller with Prabhudeva

The team of Maharagni-Queen of Queens, has given a first look of the upcoming action-thriller. The film, directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, will star Kajol, Naseeruddin Shah and Prabhu Deva in lead roles. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kajol posted a brief clip. (Also Read | HT Exclusive: Kajol to pull off action in her next film with Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah) Maharagni first look: Kajol will star with Chhaya Kadam, Naseeruddin Shah and Prabhudeva in this film.

Maharagni first look

The video began with a person running on a runway with Prabhdeva chasing him with a bat. The video also introduces Naseeruddin Shah and Samyuktha Menon. Later, Kajol is seen beating up goons as she delivers her lines. Dressed in a red outfit, she thrashes them with a sword. She says, "Power maang k nahi, cheen ke lee jaate hai (Power isn't received by asking but by wresting it)."

About Maharagni

Sharing the video, Kajol wrote, "So kicked to share this with you guys .. #Maharagni.. aka Queen of queens. Take a moment and have fun ! Hope u guys like it. Directed by @tej_uppalapati." Produced by Venkata Anish Dorigillu and Harman Baweja, Maharagni also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Chhaya Kadam, and Pramod Pathak. The music director of the film is Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

Tips Official on its YouTube channel described the film as, "an explosive cocktail of intense drama, raw emotions, and mind-blowing action sequences that will leave you on the edge of your seat." Maharagni will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India. The film marks the reunion of Kajol and Prabhdeva 27 years after Rajiv Menon’s Minsaara Kanavu (1997).

What Charan Tej said about Maharagni

As per Variety, the first schedule of the film has been completed. The report quoted Charan Tej as saying, “It has been an exhilarating journey bringing Maharagni – Queen of Queens to life in front of the camera. Collaborating with stalwarts like Kajol, Prabhu Deva, Naseer-sir, Samyuktha Menon and Jisshu Sen Gupta for my Hindi debut has been a dream come true. Each character in the film adds unparalleled depth, and I am eager for the audience to experience this thrilling cinematic ride.”