All about Declassified Operation Sindoor, new show that had Pakistani Army scampering to issue statement at 2 AM
The new docu-series on Discovery Channel gives a behind-the-scenes view into how the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor last year.
It is not often that documentary series generate so much buzz that senior members of another country’s armed forces are forced to respond, and that too, in the dead of the night. But Declassified: Operation Sindoor, a new limited series documentary on the Discovery Channel, managed to do so this past week. Days after its release, a Pakistani general took to social media to discredit it at 2 AM.
What is Declassified: Operation Sindoor about?
Declassified: Operation Sindoor is a two-part documentary series that premiered on the Discovery Channel on August 15 on the occasion of India’s Independence Day. The series looks at what went into the planning and execution of the Indian Armed Forces’ famous Operation Sindoor, missile strikes on terrorism-related infrastructure facilities of Pakistan-based militant groups in May 2025. It comprises of two 45- minute episodes: The Greenlight and Attack and Counterstrike. The series’ synopsis reads: “Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, India's military leadership deliberates and plans Operation Sindoor, an 88-hour military operation launched on May 7, featuring accounts from operatives and experts.”
It includes accounts from the Indian armed forces' top brass, including Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others.
The series' logline describes it as a “hard-hitting account of exactly what transpired in the 88-hour war from first-hand accounts from the people in India's war rooms and at the frontlines of this battle between these two nuclear-powered countries”.
Pak Army’s frenetic response
A few days after the documentary was released, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif, the spokesperson for the Pakistan Armed Forces, took to X (Twitter), describing it as a ‘comedy and tragedy’. In a post shared at 2 AM on Tuesday, Sharif wrote, “Selectively edited interviews, emotional narration and cinematic Bollywood style reconstruction have been used to alter established facts and rewrite the operational outcome. Tellingly, the documentary’s account contains fundamental contradictions, exposing a belated attempt to manufacture a domestically palatable version of events,” he added.
The Pakistani general alleged that the documentary, and subsequently India’s version of 100% success in Operation Sindoor, is a fallacy. “India has not declassified the truth. It has cobbled together a propaganda video to project a military blunder as a successful endeavour,” he further claimed.
Pakistan has long countered India's version of Operation Sindoor, despite the Indian administration's supporting evidence in the form of satellite imagery.
Where can one watch Declassified: Operation Sindoor?
Declassified: Operation Sindoor aired on the Discovery Channel and is now available to watch on the Discovery+ app. It can also be accessed through Amazon Prime Video’s Discovery bundle, after subscription.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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