Suresh Oberoi questions Bollywood celebrities who backed CJP protest: ‘Are they all NEET students?'

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj, had extended their support to students protesting at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak, with protesters demanding the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Now, actor Suresh Oberoi has questioned celebrities who publicly backed the protests. Suresh Oberoi questions actors who backed CJP-led students protest.

Suresh Oberoi questions celebrities for backing CJP protest In a podcast with Nidhi Vasandani, Suresh reacted to celebrities supporting the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar and said, “We are responsible people. The world listens to you and follows what you say. Before speaking, you should research, see and understand who is behind it, who all are involved. Are they all NEET students, or are there politicians, people throwing stones or people creating a ruckus? Until you know, how can you become so vocal? If I don’t know about something, I won’t speak about it. I’ll say, ‘I don’t know about it.’”

He further questioned the funding of CJP and argued that there are established ways of making demands. He also said he did not approve of violent methods. He said, “I will never go for any protest. My job is acting, so I will act. What is the point of becoming an activist? There is a way to demand anything. What kind of way is this? I don’t like it. Overnight, you want to become a star, so you throw stones and become one. It is absolutely ridiculous that you are hitting the police. You should not do that.”

About the protest and Bollywood celebrities backing it In June, the Cockroach Janta Party led a student protest over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, demanding the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Sonam Wangchuk, the Ladakh-based engineer, education reformer and innovator, also joined the protest and observed an almost month-long hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Several Bollywood actors, including Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj, visited the protest site, while Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Vir Das, Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Huma Qureshi publicly expressed their support. Later, on July 20, the Sansad Chalo march ended in clashes between protesters and police, with reports of injuries and the use of force. Eventually, after weeks of agitation, the CJP protest led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.