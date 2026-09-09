Jaideep Ahlawat opens up on comparisons with Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam The Conclusion, clarifies he isn't replacing him

In Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar had to protect his secret from Akshaye Khanna’s IG Tarun Ahlawat. Ironically, in Drishyam The Conclusion, Vijay faces a real-life Ahlawat as Jaideep Ahlawat plays SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who is determined to expose his carefully constructed story. Jaideep Ahlawat will next be seen in Drishyam 3.

‘Not stepping into Akshaye Khanna’s shoes’ Speaking at the film’s trailer launch in Goa on September 9, Jaideep addressed comparisons with Akshaye Khanna and clarified that he is not replacing the actor in the franchise.

When asked if he was the replacement for Akshaye, Jaideep said, “No, not at all. When I heard the story, it wasn't framed as if I was stepping into Akshaye Sir's shoes or anything like that.”

According to Jaideep, the biggest draw was understanding the man behind the uniform. Director Abhishek Pathak’s narration presented Rajveer Tomar as a character with his own story, relationships and motivations.

“One character’s journey concludes and another is introduced,” Jaideep said, adding that there was little reason for him to let the earlier character’s legacy become a burden. His journey, he explained, was “completely different”, with fresh relationships being formed, including those with Meera and the families at the heart of the story.