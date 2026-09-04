Farhan Akhtar recalls Akshaye Khanna slapped Aamir Khan 17 times during Dil Chahta Hai shoot: ‘His face was swollen’

Farhan Akhtar's directorial Dil Chahta Hai recently completed 25 years, and the film's cast and director came together to recall their time shooting the cult classic. In a recent interaction, Aamir Khan and Farhan Akhtar recalled shooting a crucial scene in the film in which Akshaye Khanna slapped Aamir almost 17 times. Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna in Dil Chahta Hai

Akshaye Khanna slapped Aamir 17 times During an interaction with Yuvaa, Aamir Khan recalled the scene in which Akshaye Khanna had to slap him 17 times. Saif Ali Khan, however, couldn't believe it and asked Aamir if it was a real slap.

The film's director, Farhan Akhtar, quickly jumped in and revealed that Aamir himself had asked Akshaye to slap him hard. Farhan recalled, "Yes, it was. I told Aamir that he is really going to slap you, and Aamir said cool. But I told Akshaye that he's expecting it at the end of this line, so do it while he is saying the line - that way there's an element of surprise. It's filmmaking, it happens sometimes. That happened. Then Aamir said, let it happen because it's bringing me into a frame of mind which is helping me. He kept insisting on being slapped again and again."

Farhan Akhtar shared that the slaps were so hard that Aamir's face had swollen by the time they got the right shot. He said, "By the time we finished, I remember he had a full mark on his face. It was almost swollen on one side." Aamir Khan, however, shared that it was important for Akshaye to slap him for real as it worked well for the scene.