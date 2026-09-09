Ajay Devgn says Drishyam The Conclusion is completely different from Mohanlal's Drishyam 3: Want Jeethu Joseph to see it

Ajay Devgn is returning as Vijay Salgaonkar for the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. The trailer of Drishyam The Conclusion was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday. After two films filled with twists, secrets and Vijay’s carefully thought-out moves to keep his family safe, the franchise is now gearing up to reveal how his story finally comes to an end. At the trailer launch event, Ajay clarified that the Hindi film is completely different from the recent Malayalam release, Drishyam 3, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. Ajay Devgn has starred in the Hindi remake of Mohanlal's Drishyam.

What Ajay said Ajay said, “The second film was, in a way, inspired by the original (Malayalam), but this is a completely different script. Their Drishyam 3 is completely different and our film is also completely different. It's not like we have made a lot of changes; it's an entirely different story. I think after Drishyam 2, we didn't know if this film would be made or not, because this is not a film where you work out a script and make a sequel. It has twists and turns.”

He praised director Abhishek Pathak and added, “The way he's worked the script out, the way he's shaped up the film… Like he said, he's grown on 'Drishyam'. You will see in this film that he's really grown on 'Drishyam'. And just on the writing part, the way he's executed the film, I think he's done a fabulous job. I want Lal sir and Jeethu sir to see the film, and if we get their approval that they love this, it will make me very happy.”

The third instalment will see Ajay Devgn return as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu reprising her role as IG Meera Deshmukh and Shriya Saran back as Nandini. Rajat Kapoor will also return, while Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat have joined the cast in new roles. Drishyam The Conclusion is backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, with Abhishek Pathak returning to direct the third instalment. He has also co-written the film with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak are producing the film.