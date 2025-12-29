Drishyam 3 director Abhishek Pathak challenges Akshaye Khanna to do solo film, reveals Ajay Devgn's reaction to his exit

Recently, Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna grabbed headlines after Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat Pathak slammed him for exiting the film despite having signed an agreement. Now, the film’s director Abhishek Pathak has reacted to Akshaye’s departure, challenging him to attempt a solo film and also revealing Ajay Devgn’s response to the actor’s sudden exit. Abhishek Pathak reveals how Ajay Devgn reacted to Akshaye Khanna's exit from Drishyam 3.

Abhishek Pathak on Ajay Devgn's reaction to Akshaye Khanna's exit

Speaking about the situation, Abhishek told ETimes, “He (Ajay) left it to me completely. Anyway, it’s more about me, Akshaye and the production. So, I would rather leave that aspect of how we dealt with it out. All this happened after the contract was signed in November. He left the movie five days before it was going on the floors. The look was locked, costumes were getting made, the narration had happened, and he loved the story.”

The filmmaker further revealed that Akshaye left the film a day before Dhurandhar’s release and that the first disagreement arose when the actor insisted on wearing a wig. Abhishek explained that since the film continues from where the previous instalment ended, Akshaye’s character could not sport a wig in the third part. He shared that he discussed the issue with the actor and managed to convince him initially, but the demand resurfaced a few days later. Although Abhishek assured him that the matter would be worked out, Akshaye eventually walked out of the project.

Abhishek also dismissed rumours of Akshaye being paid ₹21 crore for the film, claiming that it was the actor himself who was floating such reports. He declined to disclose the final amount at which Akshaye was signed and revealed that “all the drama started” only after the contract had been signed.

Abhishek Pathak challenges Akshaye Khanna to do a solo film

Sharing his perspective on Akshaye’s decision-making, Abhishek said, “I think it’s just that people around him started telling him that he’ll become a superstar and he should now look at something which is all about him. So, I wish him all the best, and would say – try to do a solo film now. When he doesn’t have an answer, then he doesn’t know what to say. That’s something very stupid because we have known each other for a very long time. I stopped (trying to resolve the issue) because I thought there’s no point talking to this person right now, he’s on some other planet,” he said.

All of this comes amid Dhurandhar’s massive box office success. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, is creating waves with no signs of slowing down. The film entered the ₹1,000 crore club within just 22 days and continues to perform strongly. In the film, Akshaye essays the role of gangster Rehman Dakait, and his performance has received widespread acclaim. His brief dance to the Fa9La song has also gone viral, with fans praising both his look and screen presence. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The second part is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.

About Drishyam 3

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 is the third instalment in the popular Drishyam franchise. The film will feature Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor reprising their roles. Presented by Star Studios and produced by Panorama Studios, the film is currently under production and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.