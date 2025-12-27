'Better actor and better person than Akshaye Khanna': Drishyam 3 producer on Jaideep Ahlawat joining the film

Drishyam 3’s announcement has been overshadowed by the news of Akshaye Khanna walking out of the film days before the shoot was set to begin. What was earlier speculation has now been confirmed by producer Kumar Mangat Pathak. Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3.

Jaideep Ahlawat replaces Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker said that Akshaye butted heads with him and the film’s director, Abhishek Pathak, over his look and remuneration, walking out after signing an agreement. During the interview, Pathak also confirmed that Jaideep Ahlawat is replacing Akshaye in the film.

“Drishyam is a very big brand. It doesn’t matter whether he is in the film or not. Now, Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced him. By the grace of God, we have got a better actor than Akshaye, and most importantly, we have got a better person than Akshaye as well. I had produced one of the first films of Jaideep's career, Aakrosh,” Pathak told the publication.

Drishyam stars Ajay Devgn as a man protecting his family from the cops after a murder takes place in his house. The first film also starred Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta, while Tabu played the cop after him. Akshaye Khanna came on board in Drishyam 2 as another senior police officer who reopens the case. While the other cast will return for Drishyam 3, Akshaye won’t be a part of it. Kumar Mangat Pathak said that Akshaye felt he deserved more money after the success of his recent film Dhurandhar.

Drishyam 3 producer plans legal action

Kumar Mangat Pathak has said that he will take legal action against Akshaye for walking out of the film. “I have suffered losses because of Akshaye Khanna’s behaviour. I am going to take legal action. I have already sent him a legal notice; he’s yet to reply to it,” he said.

Drishyam 3, starring Ajay, Shriya, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor, has now begun filming. The makers announced the film with a promo video earlier this week. The film, directed by Abhishek Pathak, will release on 2 October 2026.