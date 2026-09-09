Drishyam The Conclusion trailer: Ajay Devgn vows to protect his family as Jaideep Ahlawat sets out to expose his lies

The trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion is out, and this time, Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar has a new and formidable opponent to deal with. Jaideep Ahlawat enters the franchise as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who is determined to uncover the truth Vijay has managed to keep hidden for years. The film brings back Tabu and Shriya Saran, along with other members of the Drishyam cast. Jaideep Ahlawat and Ajay Devgn in a still from Drishyam The Conclusion.

Drishyam The Conclusion trailer: Vijay Salgaonkar faces a new threat in Jaideep Ahlawat The trailer picks up after the events of Drishyam 2, but introduces a fresh mystery at its centre. This time, Rajveer takes charge of the case and appears determined to expose Vijay’s carefully constructed story.

What follows is another intense cat-and-mouse chase, with Vijay once again trying to stay several steps ahead of the police while protecting his family. However, unlike the previous films, Vijay appears far more vulnerable this time, as the danger seems to be closing in from multiple directions.

Tabu also returns as IGP Meera Deshmukh, whose personal quest for revenge against Vijay and his family continues. Meanwhile, Prakash Raj’s character warns that Vijay should not be taken lightly, suggesting that the battle between Vijay and the investigating officers could be more complicated than it initially appears.

Alongside Vijay, his wife Nandini, played by Shriya Saran, and their daughters are once again caught up in his desperate attempt to keep their secret buried. Vijay is willing to go to any extent to protect his family, but even he seems unsure about what lies ahead.

At one point in the trailer, Vijay says, “I don't know from where the danger will come this time. Now, this game isn't about mind anymore. It is about luck.”