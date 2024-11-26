Vivek Oberoi buys swanky Rolls Royce Cullinan worth 12 cr, internet melts as he hands keys to dad Suresh Oberoi. Watch

Vivek Oberoi added a rather luxurious item to his garage recently. The actor has become the proud owner of a Rolls Royce Cullinan, one of the most expensive cars in the world. On Saturday, Vivek shared a video of him and his family taking the car's delivery, on Instagram. (Also read: Vivek Oberoi to his 25-year-old self: Neither success nor failure is bad) Vivek Oberoi is now the proud owner of a Rolls Royce Cullinan

Vivek Oberoi buys a Rolls Royce

Vivek took to Instagram to share a video of himself with his parents - Suresh and Yashodhara - and wife Priyanka, getting ready to receive the car. The video shows them take delivery of the silver grey Rolls Royce Cullinan. The car is priced upwards of ₹10.50 crore in India with the top model costing as much as ₹12.25 crore on road in Mumbai.

Vivek captioned the video: “Success comes in different shapes and sizes, today it’s looking like this. Extremely grateful and blessed to be celebrating special moments in life with the family.”

One moment from the video caught the attention of a few eagle-eyed fans. As the car arrived, Vivek handed over the keys to his dad, actor Suresh Oberoi, and urged him to take the wheel as he himself sat on the passenger seat. Vivek then posted a selfie video from inside the car, giving a thumbs up to the camera, and also recorded his family's reactions.

Reacting to the video, singer Anuradha Paudwal commented, "Such a lovely family.. great person too! Happy for you Vivek ji." A fan added, "This is such a personal win. Seeing him grow." Another fan commented, "So good to see how he respects (his) father."

Vivek Oberoi's work

Vivek was last seen in a Hindi film back in 2019 when he starred in PM Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister's biopic. He has since appeared in a number of Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu films, notably Mammotty's Lucifer and Prithviraj's Kaduva. Vivek has appeared in three web series as well - Inside Edge, Dharavi Bank, and Indian Police Force.