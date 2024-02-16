 Vivek Oberoi to his 25-year-old self: Neither success nor failure is bad - Hindustan Times
HT City Vibe of 25: Vivek Oberoi's letter to his 25-year-old self: Neither success nor failure is bad

ByNavya Kharbanda
Feb 16, 2024 01:54 PM IST

With HT City's 25th birthday, actor Vivek Oberoi pens a letter to his 25-year-old version and what words of wisdom he would remind his younger self.

If I met my 25 year old self, I would tell him that in the journey of life, there’s always going to be success, failure, ups and downs. But remember one thing, neither success nor failure is bad, both have something to contribute in your life. Success gives you confidence and failure gives you lessons, both are valuable. You should always look and move forward, never live in the past, whether it’s within a success that I live in the glory of it or being down in dumps about a failure. You can’t drive a car while looking in a rare view mirror. A mistake that I would have worked upon is that take everybody’s advice but do what your heart tells you and follow your instinct. In your deeper conscience, you know best. Take knowledge and information from everybody, but process it yourself because that’s the one thing we need to teach our children and learn ourselves in our journey, the ability to make good decisions for ourselves and our loved ones..

