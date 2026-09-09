Giorgos Mazonakis cause of death: What happened to the Greek singer? Details amid death at 54

Giorgos Mazonakis, iconic Greek musician, passed away on Wednesday in Athens, Greece. According to Greek public broadcaster ERT and Kathimerini, the singer was rushed to Elpis Hospital in Athens after the cardiac arrest where doctor pronounced him dead. He was 54. Greek singer, Giorgos Mazonakis. (Giorgos Mazonakis/ Instagram)

According to the Greek Reporter, the singer is believed to have died from a cardiac arrest episode. However, an official cause of death has not been announced by the family, even as the entire Greek entertainment industry mourns one of their most recognizable voices.

Giorgos Mazonakis is credited with reinventing the Greek folk tradition to turn them into bouzoukia and emotionally intense songs. Real name Georgios Apostolou, his family came from Sitia, Crete, although he grew up in the Piraeus area.

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Mazonakis wasn't simply a conventional bouzouki singer. His appeal came partly from combining traditional Greek laïkó singing with pop, dance and electronic sounds.

Laïko is a popular Greek music genre rooted in traditional Greek folk music. The word laïko essentially means “of the people” or “popular.”

Mazonakis became one of the major names of the Greek nightclub scene, performing at venues including Posidonio, Bio-Bio, Lido and Gazi, and subsequently touring extensively outside Greece, including Cyprus, Germany, Australia and the United States. He also became a television personality, including serving as a coach on the reality TV show “The Voice of Greece.”

More Details On Mazonakis' Health Emergency Greek City Times, a local news outlet, reported that an emergency call was made to the Greece’s National Emergency Aid Centre (EKAB) from a private Stem Cell clinic on Karneadou Street in Kolonaki. It was the clinic which reportedly told the EKAB that Mazonakis suffered a cardiac arrest.

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An emergency responder arrived on motorcycle at the clinic around 4:26pm local time Wednesday. CPR was administered on the singer by the responder. After that, the singer was taken to Elpis Hospital. Doctors reportedly tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

According to local media, the singer visited the Stem Cell clinic for a scheduled procedure. But a heart attack was triggered after an intravenous catheter was reportedly inserted.

Giorgos Mazonakis was never married and did not have children.