Mossimo Giannulli vs Lori Loughlin net worth: Who's richer as Full House star files for divorce after 30 years

Lori Loughlin, the Full House star, has filed for divorce from husband Mossimo Giannulli after almost thirty years of marriage. The couple married in 1997 and had been separated for about a year. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli found their marriage come under immense scrutiny over their involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal. (X/@MrPopOfficial)

As per records cited by NBC Los Angeles, Loughlin and Giannulli separated on August 31, 2025. The reason for divorce is listed as ‘irreconcilable differences’.

Loughlin and Giannulli have two children together – Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli. They also have a prenup though the details for the same are not public.

This has, however, put focus on their individual net worth. Here's what you need to know.

Mossimo Giannulli vs Lori Loughlin net worth Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin both have an estimated individual net worth of $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The site also lists their combined net worth at $80 million.

Notably, these are estimates and not always reflective of current assets, debts or finances.

Giannulli made his fortune in fashion after he founded Mossimo, the clothing brand, in 1986. This company became a major success and it eventually entered into a licensing agreement with Target in 2000. Later, in 2006, Iconix Brand Group acquired Mossimo Inc.

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Loughlin, meanwhile, made her money through a long and successful acting career, which includes offerings like Full House and Fuller House, When Calls the Heart, the Garage Sale Mysteries franchise and more.

Notably, TMZ reported in 2025 that Giannulli was worth north of $100 million when he married Loughlin in 1997. As per the publication, their original prenup also states that their assets are separate property. Page Six reported that this prenup was amended on August 11, 2015.

Accordingly, Loughlin has requested that properties, debts, and assets are split as per the new document. She has also requested spousal support and that Giannulli cover attorney fees and costs, as per the publication.

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli scandal Loughlin and Giannulli found their marriage come under immense scrutiny over their involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal. This scam, codenamed ‘Varsity Blues’ and investigated by the FBI, involved getting students admissions to elite universities.

They did so as recruited athletes, irrespective of their athletic abilities, and the scam also helped potential students cheat on their college exams. Loughlin and Giannulli had admitted to paying $500,000 to the scheme’s ringleaders, Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation. They did so to ensure their daughters would be recruits in the University of Southern California crew team despite neither being a rower.

Loughlin did two months in federal jail. She was also ordered to pay a fine of $150,000 and finish 100 hours of community service after her release. Giannulli, meanwhile, spent five months behind bars. He had to do 250 hours of community service and pay a fine of $250,000.