Fri, Oct 03, 2025
Why Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli separated after 28 years together? Rep provides massive update

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Updated on: Oct 03, 2025 05:14 am IST

The split comes after Lori Loughlin and estranged husband Mossimo Giannulli listed their 11,800-square-foot Hidden Hills mansion for $16.5 million in February.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are reportedly separating after 28 years together. The split comes after Loughlin and her estranged husband listed their 11,800-square-foot Hidden Hills mansion for $16.5 million in February.

Lori Loughlin has begun to reappear in television shows since her federal prison sentence ended. (Getty Images via AFP)
The news of the split was confirmed by People. Loughlin and her husband are parents to Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli.

A representative for Loughlin, the Full House alum, provided an update on the separation.

What Loughlin's representative said

Loughlin's representative confirmed that there are ‘no legal proceedings at this time’. Thus, the couple could also try and work things out.

However, for now, “They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage,” Loughlin's representative shared. There has been no official confirmation from the couple about the reason for the split. Notably, Loughlin and her husband have been facing a tough time in their personal lives as well.

In 2020, they pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud, after they were accused of shelling out $500,000 to get their daughters into University of Southern California. They were falsely shown as recruits to the university's crew team though they didn't participate in the event.

Loughlin was given two months in federal jail, and her husband got five months. She had almost completed her sentence when she was released in December 2020. Since then, Loughlin has begun to reappear in television shows.

She played Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, the spinoff to When Calls the Heart. Loughlin also starred in the 2023 TV film Fall into Winter. She's recently appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm as well. Speaking about the secret to overcoming life's challenges, Loughlin had told the publication: "As an actress, I hear 'no' a lot, so I just have to be myself and persevere and try not to let in negativity," she said, adding “My advice is to just keep moving forward. Everyone has good times and bad times. That’s life. I think you just have to pick yourself up. Nobody said life was going to be a breeze. There’s beauty in life, but there’s also hardship in life.”

