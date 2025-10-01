Keith Urban rumored to be with ‘another woman’ as Nicole Kidman files for divorce: Report

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s separation after staying together for almost two decades has stunned fans. According to TMZ, the couple had been living apart since early summer. Insiders close to both stars say that the split was Keith’s decision and that Kidman had been trying to salvage their marriage. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 60th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in Frisco, Texas.(REUTERS)

The Oscar-winning actor reportedly did not want the separation and was fighting to save things.

The pair, who married in 2006, share two daughters: Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14).

Rumors of 'another woman' amid the divorce of Keith and Nicole

While the news of the separation only surfaced this week, insiders told TMZ that Keith Urban may already be involved with someone new. Kidman’s circle believes “all the signs point to the fact that Keith is with another woman,” the report added.

Another source said Kidman does not dispute the divorce but is still shocked over it. “It’s all over Nashville,” the source said.

The timeline of when this new relationship began is unclear. However, Keith has rented a new home in Nashville and has shown “no signs of wanting reconciliation,” the insiders told the news outlet.

Keith and Nicole have reportedly been living separately for months

Sources told People magazine that Kidman and Urban had been living separately for months, with friends close to the singer believing that the split was inevitable. Insiders told the publication, “Their lives were moving in different directions, and once Keith set up his own place, the writing was on the wall.”

Kidman has recently been busy filming Practical Magic 2 in London, while Urban has been on his High and Alive World Tour. The couple was last photographed together publicly in June at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville.

Days later, Kidman marked their 19th wedding anniversary on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of the two hugging. While tagging him, she wrote in the caption, “Happy Anniversary Baby”.

As per People, Nicole’s family has rallied around her, and her sister Antonia is said to have been a “rock” through the difficult transition. “The entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” an insider said.

FAQs

Q: When did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate?

Multiple reports confirm they separated in June 2025, though the news only surfaced in late September.

Q: Who initiated the separation?

Insiders say Keith Urban initiated the split, while Nicole Kidman wanted to save the marriage.

Q: Is Keith Urban dating someone new?

Sources close to the couple believe he is already involved with a new woman, though the exact timing is unclear.