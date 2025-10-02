Why Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman split: Real reason reportedly revealed; ‘called her out’

Musician Keith Urban and actor Nicole Kidman are calling it quits. The two are separating now after 19 years of marriage and two children together, and sources close to the couple have dropped the bombshell reason. Keith Urban, 57, is believed to have 'called out' Nicole Kidman, expressing his ‘unhappiness’ in the marriage(AP)

While an official reason from the couple has not been forthcoming, sources have indicated to the Daily Mail that the lack of intimacy and the couple's busy schedules had led to the decision.

“Keith never sees Nicole, either she is filming or he is on tour,” one source told the publication. “There was a lot of love between the two and they might not divorce. They've been together for decades so there is a world which they can reconcile, but the way their pairing is now, they are not a couple,” the source added.

Keith Urban reportedly instigated the separation

Urban, 57, is believed to have 'called out' Kidman, expressing his ‘unhappiness’ in the marriage, and thus instigating the split, the source said. The Eyes Wide Shut actor was reportedly ‘blindsided’ by this intervention.

Also Read | Is Keith Urban with a new girlfriend? Dating rumors swirl amid divorce with Nicole Kidman

“The intimacy isn't there, they are just going through the motions [of being married]. If this separation gets them back together, that would be amazing, but Keith had to call her out that he isn't happy,” the source told Daily Mail, adding, “She was blindsided, but we shall see how things go during the holiday season and his upcoming birthday [next month]. They have some work to do.”

They share two daughters – Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. As per a source close to the Australia actor, since the split, Nicole Kidman has been taking care of the children and holding the family together. She and the kids are reportedly staying in Nashville. Urban and Kidman have a $4 million compound there. Urban, however, has ‘acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,’ TMZ reported.