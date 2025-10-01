What’s the cocaine clause in prenup with Keith Urban that might cost Nicole Kidman over $11 million

Actor Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split after nearly two decades together has shocked fans. Now, it is being revealed that Nicole is "furious" over the terms of her prenuptial agreement with Keith, which could allow the singer to take home over $11 million following their separation because of a due to a drug-related clause. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 60th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in Frisco, Texas on May 8. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Nicole Kidman furious

According to RadarOnline.com, the 58-year-old actor and the 57-year-old singer signed the prenup agreement before their 2006 wedding. The agreement entitles Keith to $600,000 for every year of marriage – on the condition that he remained sober.

After 19 years together, insiders claim Nicole is now "consumed with anger" that Keith now stands to collect the full amount, which is reportedly $11.4 million.

“Nicole feels the clause was slipped in to protect Keith, but in the end it protects his finances. She supported him through his addiction, and now she sees him benefiting from it. That has left her feeling deeply betrayed,” said a source close to the couple,

Another insider said the payout has sharpened tensions at a difficult time, mentioning, “Keith qualifies for a huge payout because he remained sober. Nicole is glad he stayed on that path, but she resents that the payoff comes out of her pocket. To her, it feels like rubbing salt into the wound of their break-up."

Another source shared that Nicole gave Keith her loyalty and her patience for nearly two decades, and the idea that she now owes him “financially has left her incandescent with rage."

Keith’s struggle with drugs

Meanwhile, Keith has been candid about his struggles with drugs and alcohol. In a 2010 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he recalled Nicole calling for an intervention just months after their wedding.

"She made a decision to turn around and initiate, ultimately, this intervention. It was done in such a way that the love in that room at that moment was just right. I was like, 'Put the cuffs on, let's go,'" he said.

In fact, he once credited Nicole with saving his life. At the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala last year, he admitted: “We got married in 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens.”

Buzz around their split

They got married in 2006. Nicole and Keith share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Several reports claim that they have been living apart since the summer. It is being said that Keith moved out of their Nashville home while touring, while Nicole remained with their children. During filming of Practical Magic 2 in London, she rented a Hampstead property for $87,000 a month.

Their last major red carpet outing was at the AFI tribute, where Keith publicly praised her. TMZ reported on Tuesday that Nicole has officially filed for divorce.