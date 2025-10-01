Keith Urban altered lyrics of his song inspired by Nicole Kidman in resurfaced clip: Here's why | Watch

Nicole Kidman has filed for divorce from Keith Urban, and as the news of the couple calling it quits went viral, fans have unearthed a video where Keith has altered the lyrics of his song The Fighter, which was earlier inspired by Nicole Kidman. Urban replaced the original line, “When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be your fighter” with “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player," as reported by Cosmopolitan. Keith Urban changed song lyrics inspired by Nicole Kidman to honor his guitarist amid divorce.(REUTERS)

The line was a reference to Maggie Baugh, a country star and Urban's new guitarist. Maggie posted the video on her Instagram and captioned it, “Did he just say that”. She posted the video on September 27.

All about Keith Urban’s song, The Fighter

In an interview with Billboard in 2017, Keith Urban revealed that Fighter was based on a conversation he and Nicole had at the beginning of their relationship. Urban said the track promised “that when things get tough, I need to hold her tighter, and just try to take care of her.”

He also shared that the song is about “wanting to heal somebody”, “wanting to take care of somebody”, and “wanting to protect somebody”. Referring to Nicole, Keith said, “I want that tenderness to not have to get hardened to the world. That's my job as her husband, to put myself around her so she can remain that way, and that’s really the chorus of The Fighter. "

All about the Keith Urban-Nicole Kidman split

As multiple sources have revealed to People, it is being speculated that Keith was going through some issues before his divorce from Kidman. Their divorce was a long time coming, according to what insiders told the outlet. A source said, “For those around him this has felt more like a gradual drift than some big shocking break.”

The couple had celebrated their 19th anniversary on June 25 with an Instagram post.

FAQs

When did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban file for divorce?

According to People, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman filed for divorce on September 30.

Who is Maggie Baugh?

Maggie Baugh is Keith Urban’s utility player and a rising country star.

How many years were Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban married?

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for 19 years before filing for divorce.