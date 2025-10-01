Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban headed for divorce after 19 years of marriage

Nicole Kidman has filed for divorce from Keith Urban, ending one of Hollywood’s longest high-profile marriages, People magazine reported. The filing came just a day after news broke that the actress and the country singer had quietly separated following 19 years together. The pair got married in June 2006, one year after meeting at a gala in Los Angeles. They share two daughters - Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage.(AFP)

A source told People that Kidman, 58, “didn’t want this,” and had been “fighting to save the marriage.” The insider added that “Nicole’s sister (Antonia) has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

Keith and Nicole reportedly spent most of the summer apart

The couple spent much of this past summer living separate lives. Kidman was in London filming Practical Magic 2, while Urban, 57, was on the road with his High and Alive World Tour. That distance, sources told People, only underscored problems that had already been brewing.

Despite their issues, both stars had often spoken warmly about their bond. In 2024, Kidman told People she was “so lucky that I have Keith who’s just my love, my deep, deep love.” Just before the Met Gala that year, she admitted she overcame nerves at big events by “(having) my man with me.”

Another insider told People the marriage had been quietly unraveling. “It really hasn’t been a secret,” the insider said. “They’ve been living separately for a while now.”

That source added, “People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable.”

Keith and Nicole's 10th anniversary

Just three months ago, Kidman marked their 19th wedding anniversary on Instagram with a photo of the couple cuddling. She captioned it: “Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban.”

That post now stands as one of the last public signs of affection before the marriage officially unraveled.

