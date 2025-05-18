Nicole Kidman speaks out on emerging female filmmakers, advocates for ‘resisting ageism’ at Cannes Film Festival

Nicole Kidman is one of the most renowned actors of her generation, having consistently worked with some of the greatest filmmakers of her era. But she is also one actor who is not afraid to take risks, and has maintained her vow to work with more female filmmakers. Nicole Kidman attends the Kering Women in Motion Talk at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 18, 2025. REUTERS/Manon Cruz(REUTERS)

The Cannes Film Festival and Kering announced that actor Nicole Kidman will be the 10th recipient of the Women in Motion Award. At Cannes, the actor opened up about the discussion on giving young female filmmakers a chance and the ways in which the industry can improve further. (Also read: Nicole Kidman to receive Women in Motion Award at 2025 Cannes Film Festival)

What Nicole said

Nicole had made a public vow in 2017 to work with a woman director every 18 months. She has now worked with 27 female directors in the last 8 years. As per Variety, Nicole said, "I was going to make it possible. I was at a point where we had a discussion where there was such a disparity in terms of the choice. You’d go, ‘Could a woman direct this?’ And there wasn’t a number of names where you could even consider people. They’d say it was someone’s first time and you didn’t want to risk it.”

‘I’m not over!’

The actor opened up about her focus on the scenario and added, "You get to a certain age and maybe you had made a great film in your 20s that got lauded and then suddenly you’re in your 40s and you haven’t followed it up or made choices that didn’t succeed. But you’re like, ‘I’m not over! Please still keep believing in me and investing in me.’ That is important too, resisting ageism. There’s the emerging talents and then the ones that are still going who have a wealth of knowledge and experience and have somehow been cast out or are not the cool person. It’s about going, ‘No, you actually can have a second or third chapter.'”

Nicole was last seen in Holland, which was directed by Mimi Cave. She will be seen next in Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2.