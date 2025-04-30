Menu Explore
Nicole Kidman to receive Women in Motion Award at 2025 Cannes Film Festival

ANI |
Apr 30, 2025 05:47 PM IST

The Cannes Film Festival and Kering have announced that Nicole Kidman will be the 10th recipient of the Women in Motion Award. 

The Cannes Film Festival and Kering have announced that actor Nicole Kidman will be the 10th recipient of the Women in Motion Award. This prestigious honour recognises female artists who advance the place of women in cinema and society. (Also read: Payal Kapadia returns to the Cannes Film Festival 2025, this time as a jury member)

US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman will be receive the prestigious honour at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)
US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman will be receive the prestigious honour at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Nicole Kidman to be awarded for her work with female directors

The award ceremony will take place on May 18 during a glamorous gala at the festival, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Kidman's commitment to working with female directors has been cited as a reason for her selection.

In 2017, she pledged to work with a female director every 18 months, but has since exceeded that goal, collaborating with nearly 20 female directors.

This commitment to promoting female representation in cinema has made her a powerful example of what Women in Motion has been advocating for over the past decade, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Kering chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault praised Kidman. They said, "Through her artistic standards, her committed choices and her concrete action to change representations in cinema, she is a powerful illustration of what Women In Motion has been defending for a decade," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Kidman expressed her gratitude, calling it a "true honour" to receive the award. “I am proud to join this list of extraordinary women who’ve received this honor before me—artists and trailblazers I deeply admire,” she added

Kidman joins a roster of esteemed honorees, including Donna Langley, Jane Fonda, Patty Jenkins, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, Viola Davis, Michelle Yeoh, and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Meanwhile, Kidman is set to star in a new season of 'Nine Perfect Strangers' on Hulu, a series that she executive produces.

She also has upcoming projects, including 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' opposite Elle Fanning and 'Scarpetta' opposite Jamie Lee Curtis.

(via inputs from ANI)

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
