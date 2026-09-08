Angelina Jolie, accompanied by son Knox, makes surprise visit to boxing club in Ukraine amid Russian missile attacks
Angelina Jolie visited a boxing club in Ukraine's Kharkiv, a city that is a daily target for Russian drone and missile attacks.
Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie surprised the residents and athletes of the heavily shelled Ukrainian city of Kharkiv recently when she suddenly turned up at a boxing club. Ukraine's boxing federation and the club's owner informed about the visit on Monday, releasing a picture of Angelina and her son, Knox, interacting with the athletes at the club.
Angelina Jolie visits boxing club in Ukraine
The film star, who in the past served as a UN special envoy for refugees, had visited the war-torn country at least twice since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. A photo posted by the Boxing Federation of Ukraine shows her and her son, Knox, posing at a boxing gym.
On Monday, the federation shared the picture on Instagram, writing alongside it: “The famous actress Angelina Jolie visited the Spadkoyemets boxing club in Kharkiv.” The caption further read, “Her son Knox, together with Ukrainian defenders, held a Muay Thai training session at the club.”
The second-largest city in Ukraine, Kharkiv lies close to the border with Russia, whose forces have pummelled the city with artillery since the start of the invasion in early 2022. It is a daily target for Russian drone and missile attacks.
Angelina's visit to the boxing club was a surprise even for its administration. In a video posted on Instagram, the Spadkoyemets club's owner, Pavlo Chyshko, said he had "had no idea" he would be meeting with Jolie after he received a gym booking for Sunday.
“To everyone who asked me -- this is not a joke, not AI. It just happened completely by chance: Angelina Jolie, to our great delight, dropped by our gym,” he said in a video posted on Instagram. “She complimented us, said she liked our gym, and we thanked her. She asked my son how long he'd been doing sports. That's real class. And her son is just the same. He shook hands, back and forth. It was really cool!”
Angelina Jolie's new film
The 51-year-old Oscar winner wrote and directed Without Blood, a war drama starring Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir, based on Alessandro Baricco's novel of the same name.
As per Radar Online, Angelina has said that her film is for people seeking “answers and healing after trauma,” themes that insiders say come after years of highly publicised legal and family battles following the breakdown of her marriage to Brad Pitt. After its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, it will release in theatres on September 18.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More