Shweta Tiwari tags FDA head Tukaram Mundhe after finding cockroach in her online order from Instamart: ‘Aap kahan hai?’
Shweta Tiwari claimed that she also received a cockroach in her Swiggy Instamart order, urging Tukaram Mundhe to look into it.
Actor Shweta Tiwari recently received an unexpected guest at home with her online order. She took to her Instagram Stories to detail her ordeal and even tagged Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Her Red Bull order came with a cockroach, and the actor was not having it.
Shweta Tiwari tags Thukaram Mundhe after finding cockroach in order
On her Instagram Stories, Shweta posted a video showing how she ordered a Red Bull from Instamart and found a cockroach crawling out of it. “We ordered Red Bull from Instamart, and we also received a cockroach with that,” she said. Showing how the cockroach was walking all over the furniture, she added, “Now the cockroach is running all over the house. Look at it, it’s tiny.” Someone even tried to swat at it before the actor stopped them.
She asked fans if she should tag Mundhe before addressing him directly, “ So, should we tag Tukaram Mundhe ji? Mundhe ji, now we are receiving cockroaches at home from Instamart. Aap kahan hai, please dhyaan dijiye (Where are you? Please look into this).” Shweta and her friends kept laughing in the video. Later, stylist Victor Robinson posted a picture with her, writing, “With the women who hate cockroaches at home and otherwise .. OG @shweta.tiwari.”
Mundhe has been quite the rage on social media recently as the Maharashtra FDA cracks down during inspections of food businesses and quick-commerce facilities. He has also taken strict action against establishments found violating food safety and hygiene rules. Many online have dubbed him ‘Asli Singham’. Just this week, the FDA seized banned items and milk and dairy products worth o ₹25 lakh and suspended the licences of five hotels and restaurants for violations.
Shweta Tiwari’s recent work
Incidentally, Shweta starred in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and his Prime Video show Indian Police Force in 2024. She starred in Do You Wanna Partner in 2025.
This year, she features on Season 2 of The Traitors India as an ‘innocent’. The Prime Video show also features Krystle D’Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Dalip Tahil, Rhea Chakraborty, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi and others. Eight contestants have been either ‘murdered’ or ‘banished’ from the show already.
Shweta has Vvan – Force of the Forrest lined up for it when it comes to movies. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, and Anup Soni. It will be released in theatres on September 25.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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