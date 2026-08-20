Shweta Tiwari tags FDA head Tukaram Mundhe after finding cockroach in her online order from Instamart: ‘Aap kahan hai?’

She asked fans if she should tag Mundhe before addressing him directly, “ So, should we tag Tukaram Mundhe ji? Mundhe ji, now we are receiving cockroaches at home from Instamart. Aap kahan hai, please dhyaan dijiye (Where are you? Please look into this).” Shweta and her friends kept laughing in the video. Later, stylist Victor Robinson posted a picture with her, writing, “With the women who hate cockroaches at home and otherwise .. OG @shweta.tiwari.”

On her Instagram Stories, Shweta posted a video showing how she ordered a Red Bull from Instamart and found a cockroach crawling out of it. “We ordered Red Bull from Instamart, and we also received a cockroach with that,” she said. Showing how the cockroach was walking all over the furniture, she added, “Now the cockroach is running all over the house. Look at it, it’s tiny.” Someone even tried to swat at it before the actor stopped them.

Actor Shweta Tiwari recently received an unexpected guest at home with her online order. She took to her Instagram Stories to detail her ordeal and even tagged Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Her Red Bull order came with a cockroach, and the actor was not having it.

Mundhe has been quite the rage on social media recently as the Maharashtra FDA cracks down during inspections of food businesses and quick-commerce facilities. He has also taken strict action against establishments found violating food safety and hygiene rules. Many online have dubbed him ‘Asli Singham’. Just this week, the FDA seized banned items and milk and dairy products worth o ₹25 lakh and suspended the licences of five hotels and restaurants for violations.

Shweta Tiwari’s recent work Incidentally, Shweta starred in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and his Prime Video show Indian Police Force in 2024. She starred in Do You Wanna Partner in 2025.

This year, she features on Season 2 of The Traitors India as an ‘innocent’. The Prime Video show also features Krystle D’Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Dalip Tahil, Rhea Chakraborty, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi and others. Eight contestants have been either ‘murdered’ or ‘banished’ from the show already.

Shweta has Vvan – Force of the Forrest lined up for it when it comes to movies. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, and Anup Soni. It will be released in theatres on September 25.