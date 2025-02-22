Fans think Dhanush has ‘more energy’ than ‘nepo kid’ nephew Pavish in this video from shoot of NEEK: ‘Not even close’

A behind-the-scenes video of actor Dhanush on the sets of his third directorial, Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), is doing rounds on social media. While directing a scene, the actor-director dances with Saranya Ponvannan to show his nephew Pavish how it’s done. But fans weren’t as impressed with his nephew. (Also Read: Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam movie review: This Dhanush-directorial is a regular Gen Z rom-com) Dhanush danced with Saranya Ponvannan to direct a scene with Pavish.

Dhanush dances and directs Pavit

In the video posted by fans on X (formerly Twitter), Dhanush can be seen dancing with Saranya in a light-hearted scene. The actor-director acts out the scene, complete with expressions, looking at the camera to ask if it came out okay at the end. Pavish then recreates the same scene in which another actor throws rose petals at them. He also looks at the camera to ask if the shot came out okay at the end.

Fans, though, were not as impressed with Pavish’s recreation of Dhanush’s movements, with one commenting, “A worst nepo kid in the making. Why Dhanush na???” Another wrote, “Dhanush Aa aunty Leg nijjaga Tshirt thu Rabb chesadu. Than aa Hero Just ala Act chesadu Rabb chesthunattu Dhanush (Dhanush actually rubbed that aunty’s foot with his t-shirt but the hero just acted like it).” One pointed out, “Bro D has more energy than Pavish da deii.”

One hoped Pavish will fare better in future films, “not even come closer to Dhanush…may this boy will do better acting in upcoming movies.” Some also commented that maybe Dhanush should’ve played the role himself while others thought Pavish has scope for improvement.

About NEEK

NEEK is directed by Dhanush and produced jointly with Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri under Wunderbar Films and RK Productions. Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan also star in it. GV Prakash Kumar composed the film’s music.