Kuberaa director Sekhar Kammula on staggering collections in Tamil: The word of mouth is strong but it is not converting

ByAnusha Sundar
Jun 29, 2025 09:12 AM IST

 Starring Dhanush in the lead role, Kuberaa is a social drama thriller that has been witnessing a phenomenal box office run in Telugu, while staggering in Tamil

It’s been a week since filmmaker Sekhar Kammula’s film Kuberaa released in theatres. The film, which is headlined by Tamil actor Dhanush, has been seeing phenomenal box office earnings in the Telugu speaking states than in Tamil Nadu. Even as the makers have stressed that Kuberaa was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu, the film’s performance in Tamil has been low. Director Sekhar Kammula reacts to this.

Dhanush and Sekhar_Kammula
Dhanush and Sekhar_Kammula

Director Sekhar Kammula on Kuberaa's Tamil box office earnings

Kuberaa has been witnessing good financial returns in Telugu than in Tamil. Despite a star like Dhanush headlining the film, the Tamil Nadu collection is not even close to Telugu numbers. 

Speaking about this to OTTplay, Kuberaa director Sekhar Kammula said, “In Telugu it has been exceptional. Even the overseas Tamil circuit is going well. But the domestic Tamil market, I was expecting lot more, and I hope it would catch up, because the word of mouth is strong but it is not converting into box office.”

The filmmaker was also in praise of Dhanush’s performance as a beggar in the film and called it “top-notch”, adding that he thinks no other Indian actor would play the role this well. “I was in awe of him and thought it was a moment of pride. So, I thought it would catch on in Tamil and really hope that it happens. It is not common that this kind of stories come up often and people take up such roles. I thought it is a special thing and I have a hope,” he added. 

Kuberaa, co-starring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and others is a social drama thriller which explores the themes of capitalism and financial fraud. The film revolves around a beggar who is one among the four chosen to be a benamy for a rich entrepreneur’s business deal.  

