Lokesh Kanagaraj teases ‘solid’ interval block for Rajinikanth in Coolie: ‘Spent two years planning it’

As the release date of Coolie comes closer, excitement among fans grows for the Rajinikanth-starrer. The trailer of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial gave fans a glimpse of the action-packed world of smugglers that the film promises. Lokesh has been busy promoting the film for the last few days and in an interaction with Sun TV, gave an update of what fans can expect from the film, especially those waiting for a big Rajini-style mass moment in theatres. (Also read: Rajinikanth says Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj is Tamil cinema's SS Rajamouli; here's why) Lokesh Kanagaraj talked about working with Rajinikanth in Coolie.

What Lokesh said

During the interaction, when Lokesh was asked what was one part of the film he is most eager to see in the theatre with the audience, the director instantly replied, “Intermission! Definitely. As a fan boy, Kamal [Haasan] sir was always special, but this is my first time with Rajini sir, and what was one thing we wanted? A solid Rajini-style intermission moment. We spent two years building and planning that one moment. Now, I can't wait to sit in the theatre with everyone and feel that energy!”

Lokesh on making Coolie

When asked what does Coolie mean to him, Lokesh said, “This film will always be a memory to me. Not just about the filmmaking and doing a movie for the audience…. Everything that happened behind the scenes, how close we have all been from Rajini sir to Nagarjuna sir, Soubhin sir, Upendra sir… we all stayed together in one place, that experience! It was all like a family and every single one of them was supportive of one another.”

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in lead roles, alongside Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat in supporting roles. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will also make a special appearance in the movie.