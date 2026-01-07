How Parasakthi, Jana Nayagan's Pongal clash went from being Vijay vs Sivakarthikeyan to TVK vs DMK
Vijay's Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi are clashing at the box office in a politically charged atmosphere ahead of the TN Assembly elections.
The election year is always heavy in Tamil Nadu, even for the film industry. The top stars in Tamil cinema have always been political figures, even if they have not been active politicians. But this year, Vijay is reviving that old Tamil tradition of the reigning superstar turning to politics. His final film - Jana Nayagan - is as much cinema as it is part of his political campaign. And unsurprisingly, it is pitted against a film that is the ideological opposite of it - Parasakthi.
However, what began as a simple box office clash between two films has now evolved into an ideological battle between two political parties and their respective supporters.
Jana Nayagan vs Parasakthi clash
Jana Nayagan, Vijay’s final film, had locked the Pongal weekend for its release, months in advance. Parasakthi, starring rising star Sivakarthikeyan, was initially supposed to release five days later, on January 14. However, just days before the release, it was pushed back to January 10. Speaking to reporters in Chennai, the film's producer, Aakash Baskaran, said that Parasakthi has been rescheduled for January 10 due to "some personal suggestions from theatre owners and distributors," sparking speculation that it was a "Vijay vs DMK" face-off. "We took the call considering the equal screen split factor suggestions from senior distributors and theatre owners," Baskaran said.
Jana Nayagan positions itself as a Vijay political vehicle
Jana Nayagan, a supposed remake of the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, presents Vijay as a leader of men, a righteous man who will fight for the common man. It is the perfect send-off for him before he leaves cinema to take reins of his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party in this year’s Assembly elections.
Parasakthi’s numerous DMK links
Parasakthi, on the other hand, is also politically charged. A remake of the 1952 blockbuster starring the legendary Sivaji Ganesan, it tackles an issue close to the ruling DMK's heart —the language struggle. The original Parasakthi was written by the late DMK president M Karunanidhi and catapulted him to great popularity for his fiery dialogue. The remake has ties to the party as well, as it is distributed by Red Giant Movies, owned by Udhayanidhi, Deputy Chief Minister and son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
Additionally, Sivakarthikeyan, who plays the lead role in Parasakthi, has been spotted on the DMK stages on many occasions. Despite speculations about the film’s political leanings, director Sudha Kongara has clarified that it is not a biopic or based on real incidents.
Jana Nayagan’s certification delay turns battle murky
The delay in Jana Nayagan getting its CBFC certification has fuelled speculation that the clash has turned fully political. Just two days before its release, Jana Nayagan has not been cleared for exhibition by CBFC, prompting the makers to move Madras High Court. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, which could decide the fate of the big-budget film.
