Madras HC questions urgency in Vijay's Jana Nayagan release, makers say 500 crore at stake: CBFC issue explained

Actor and TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief Vijay’s final film seems to be crossing multiple hurdles ahead of its release on January 9. The film, directed by H. Vinoth, is yet to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Tuesday. After KVN Productions approached the Madras High Court for relief, they were questioned on the urgency of the matter. A timeline and the issue with CBFC explained. (Also Read: Why has Jana Nayagan not received CBFC certification yet? TVK member alleges deliberate delay) Vijay plays the lead role in H Vinoth's film Jana Nayagan.

Jana Nayagan makers’ plea hearing adjourned in HC

The producers of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan have filed a plea in the HC seeking a direction to the CBFC to issue a censor certificate for the movie, as the release date is nearing, according to PTI. The plea came up for hearing before Justice PT Asha, who orally asked the CBFC to produce a copy of the complaint they had received about the film by tomorrow. The judge also scheduled a further hearing of the case for Wednesday, January 7.

According to Cinema Express, the judge questioned the urgency to release the film as planned and remarked, “Why can’t the film’s release be postponed from the 10th? As the Tamil saying goes, Thai pirandhaal vazhi pirakkum (With the advent of Thai, a way will emerge).” However, the court directed that after the censor process is completed, details of the person who lodged the complaint must be disclosed to the court.

The timeline of the CBFC and Jana Nayagan issue

According to Bar and Bench, the CBFC’s examining committee had earlier recommended that Jana Nayagan be given a UA 16+ certification after the makers complied with the list of changes and cuts. However, after an individual filed a complaint about the film's alleged content, it was referred to the revising committee.

The film’s producers are now challenging this move in the HC. The makers told the court that they applied for a censor certificate for Jana Nayagan on December 18, 2025. The examining committee, in a communication dated December 22, 2025, recommended that the film be certified UA 16+. Depictions of violence, fight sequences, gory visuals, and brief references to religious sentiments were given as reasons for the age restriction, as per the makers.

After the producers complied with the modifications and a revised version of the film was resubmitted on December 24, 2025, they were verified on December 29, 2025. The producers were again informed about the film’s UA 16+ certification. However, on January 5, 2026, they received an email that the film was being referred to the revising committee under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules.

The complaint that might derail ₹ 500 crore

A complaint was filed with the CBFC regarding the alleged infringement of religious sentiments and the portrayal of the armed forces. The producers argued in court that certification rules do not permit reopening of a concluded certification process based on undisclosed documents. Their plea also questioned the complaint, given that the film has not been screened or exhibited to the public.

The advocate appearing for the producers also pointed out that nearly ₹500 crore was at stake for the film, which is slated for release on 5000 screens worldwide. Jana Nayagan has reportedly secured censor clearance in 24 other countries.