Why has Jana Nayagan not received CBFC certification yet? TVK member alleges deliberate delay, makers approach HC

Actor-politician Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is slated for release on January 9. But come Tuesday, the film has yet to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party Deputy General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar alleges that the delay is deliberate. (Also Read: Tamil Nadu theatre alleges ‘abuse, vulgarity, curses’ from Vijay fans for picking Parasakthi over Jana Nayagan) Vijay Jana Nayagan has yet to be certified by the CBFC despite being slated for release on January 9.

CBFC delaying certificate on purpose, says TVK member

Nirmal spoke to the press about the delay from the CBFC in giving Jana Nayagan’s certificate. He claimed that the censor committee had already viewed the film on December 19, and yet no certificate has been issued to date. He also claimed that they are following up with the CBFC and with Vijay to take the next step. “We don’t want this to be taken negatively in a political aspect. We will wait for a while, but we will need to take the next course of action soon,” he said about approaching the court.

Delay impacts advance ticket sales for Jana Nayagan

Due to the lack of clearance from the CBFC, the film’s advance booking has only been rolled out in Karnataka, Kerala and overseas as of Monday. The delay has impacted Jana Nayagan's ticket sales, as advance booking has yet to be opened in Tamil Nadu and the Telugu states. Single screens, in particular, are averse to opening bookings to avoid any last-minute issues. In Karnataka, tickets for morning shows have been sold out despite being priced as high as ₹2000.

Jana Nayagan makers approach Madras High Court

Meanwhile, KVN Productions, the producers of Jana Nayagan, approached the Madras High Court on Tuesday to expedite the certification of the film. NDTV reported that a plea by the producers will be heard at the Madras HC at 2:15 PM today (January 6). A censor in other languages is expected only after the Tamil version is certified. The CBFC has reportedly suggested cuts and changes that were implemented.

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan, will be released in theatres on January 10 and will clash with Jana Nayagan.