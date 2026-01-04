Vijay fans tear down Sivakarthikeyan's posters at Jana Nayagan trailer launch, chant TVK at Parasakthi event

Everything might be okay between Tamil stars Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan, but their fans seem to be in no mood to forgive and forget. As the former’s final film, Jana Nayagan, will clash with the latter’s next release, Parasakthi, in theatres this Pongal, Vijay’s fans seem miffed with Sivakarthikeyan taking up space. From tearing posters to disrupting events, they did it all. (Also Read: Sivakarthikeyan was ‘shocked’ to learn of Parasakthi's clash with Vijay's Jana Nayagan, tried to move release date) Vijay's fans tore down Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi posters at Jana Nayagan trailer screening.

Vijay fans tear Parasakthi poster at Jana Nayagan trailer launch

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows Vijay’s fans lined up outside Ritzy Cinemas in Madurai as they wait to be let in for the Jana Nayagan trailer screening. They can be seen destroying posters of Parasakthi that were put up outside the theatre and throwing them down. Other fans cheered at this and continued to take videos of it. A Sivakarthikeyan fan who posted the video wondered how they can’t tolerate a single film clashing with their favourite hero’s and what they would do when he entered politics.

Parasakthi event taken over by TVK chants

Other videos from the pre-release event of Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi show numerous fans taking over several seats in the venue. The videos show them with their flashlights on and screaming TVK (Vijay’s political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) even before the event has begun. When Sivakarthikeyan took to the stage and addressed Parasakthi’s clash with Jana Nayagan’s, the fans kept hooting and cheering whenever he brought up the actor-politician’s name. Numerous fans posted the videos on social media, challenging Sivakarthikeyan’s fans that they will take over Pongal.

The clash between Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi

H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan and Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi are releasing a day apart on January 9 and 10 for Pongal. Vijay’s final film was initially supposed to be released for Diwali 2025, while Sivakarthikeyan’s film was supposed to hit screens on January 14. However, both films’ dates were moved, causing a clash. Sivakarthikeyan claimed at the Parasakthi event that he had attempted to postpone his film’s release date, but it would be released as planned with Vijay’s consent. However, fans online still seem miffed about it nonetheless.